PM Modi calls Andhra CM, discuss on COVID-19 containing measures

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday and discussed the spread of COVID-19, and measures being taken to contain it.

"Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy explained to the PM Modi the measures the state government is taking to contain Covid virus and the medical facilities being provided to COVID patients", informed an official release by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office.

Reddy said that infrastructure in the hospitals have improved very much and much better treatment is being given to the coronavirus patients. He explained that timely measures are being taken keeping the situation in view.



Earlier today, Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing situation and containing COVID and vaccination across the state and directed the officials to increase the availability of beds for COVID treatment.

As per the state government's release, during the review meeting, the Chief Minister said that complete support and cooperation should be provided to people who call 104 call centre and added that beds should be allocated within 3 hours as prescribed previously. He also directed the officials to take necessary action if the patient face delay in getting a bed.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 21,954 new COVID-19 cases, 10,141 recoveries and 72 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department today. (ANI)

