PM Modi calls for constituting High-Power Police Technology Mission to adopt future technologies for grassroot policing requirements

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for constituting a High-Power Police Technology Mission, under the leadership of the Union Home Minister to adopt future technologies for grassroot policing requirements.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 56th DGsP/IGsP Conference in Lucknow, PM Modi called for an analysis of all police-related incidents and developing case studies to make it an institutionalised learning mechanism and also suggested the development of interoperable technologies which would benefit Police forces across the country.

He also hailed the hybrid format of the Conference as it allowed a free flow of information between various ranks, according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office.

Citing the importance of technology in the lives of the general public, the Prime Minister gave examples of CoWIN, GeM and UPI. He also appreciated the positive change in Police attitude towards the general public, particularly post-COVID, and suggested positive use of drone technology for the benefit of the people.



PM Modi stressed on review of the SMART Policing concept introduced in 2014 and suggested the development of a roadmap for its continuous transformation and institutionalisation of the same in Police forces.

To tackle some of the routine challenges faced by Police, he urged to involve highly qualified youth to look for technological solutions through hackathons.

In the run-up to the Conference, various core groups of DGsP were formed for holding discussions on key aspects of national security such as prison reforms, terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, cyber-crimes, narcotics trafficking, foreign funding of NGOs, drone-related matters, development of border villages, etc.

The Prime Minister also awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service to IB personnel.

As per the media statement, for the first time, as per the directives of the Prime Minister, IPS officers from various states had submitted articles on contemporary security issues.

The Conference was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 19, 2021, wherein he had awarded trophies to the three-best Police Stations of the country.

Shah participated in all the discussions and offered his valuable suggestions and guidance. (ANI)

