PM Modi calls for cost imposition on countries supporting terrorism, in veiled attack on Pak, China

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): In a veiled attack on Pakistan and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on a mechanism to extract "cost" from countries supporting terrorism.

The Prime Minister also stressed on isolating organisations and individuals who attempt to create "sympathy for terrorists".

At the inaugural session of the 'No Money for Terror' Conference in the national capital that began here on Friday, PM Modi also said that international organisations must not think that an "absence of war means peace."

Calling out the countries which support terrorism, without naming Pakistan and China, the Prime Minister said that they offer ideological and financial support to terrorism.

"It is well known that terrorist organisations get money through several sources-one is state support. Certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. They offer political, ideological and financial support to them. International organisations must not think that the absence of war means peace. Proxy wars are also dangerous and violent. There must be a cost imposed upon countries that support terrorism. Organisations and individuals that try to create sympathy for terrorists must also be isolated," PM Modi said.

He also emphasised on breaking the support networks of the terrorists and said that the bid to uproot terrorism needs a proactive and systematic response.

"Uprooting terrorism needs a larger, proactive, systemic response, If we want our citizens to be safe, we cannot wait until terror comes to our homes. We must pursue terrorists, break their support networks and hit their finances," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also differentiated between fighting terrorists and terrorism and said that only a "uniform, unified, and zero-tolerance approach" can defeat terrorism.

"Only a uniform, unified, and zero-tolerance approach can defeat terrorism. Fighting terrorists and terrorism are two different things. A terrorist is an individual, but terrorism is about a network of individuals and organisations. Uprooting terrorism needs a larger proactive response," he said.

He also stressed that all terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action and noted that the intensity of the reaction to the various attacks cannot be based on its place of occurrence.

"We consider that even a single attack is one too many. Even a single life lost is one too many. So, we will not rest till terrorism is uprooted. It is significant that this conference is happening in India. Our country faced horrors of terror long before the world took serious note of it. Over the decades terrorism in different forms tried to hurt India but we've fought terrorism bravely," he said.

The Prime Minister also underlined the need to strike at the "root of terror financing".

"Nobody likes an area that is constantly under threat. And due to this, the livelihood of people is taken away. It is all the more important that we strike at the root of terror financing," PM Modi said.

He said that there is no place for an "ambiguous approach while dealing with a global threat" calling terrorism an attack on humanity, freedom and civilization.

"In today's world, ideally, there should be no need for anyone to remind the world of the dangers of terrorism, However, there are still certain mistaken notions about terrorism in some circles. The intensity of the reaction to various attacks cannot be based on where it happened. All terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action. Further, sometimes, there are indirect arguments made in support of terrorism to block action against terrorists. There is no place for an ambiguous approach while dealing with a global threat. It is an attack on humanity, freedom and civilization," PM Modi said. (ANI)