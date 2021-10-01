PM Modi calls for ensuring water, sewer line connections to every urban household

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for ensuring water and sewer line connections to every urban household in the country.

He further said that an increase in sewage water treatment will help in keeping the country's rivers cleaner.

Speaking at the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, PM Modi said, "We need to ensure 100 per cent urban families receive water connections and sewer line connections. Once sewage water treatment increases in our country, it will help in keeping our rivers cleaner."

PM Modi also pointed out that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led Central Government had allotted nearly Rs 4 lakh crore for urban development.

"If we look at seven years before 2014, only Rs 1.25 lakh crore was allotted for urban development. Under our government, we have allotted nearly Rs 4 lakh crore for urban development. This investment has been done on cleanliness, waste management and new sewage treatment plants," said the Prime Minister.

He further said that the use of modern technology is also continuously increasing for the development of cities in the country. Our street vendors and hawkers are one of the most important partners of any city in the program related to urban development, added the Prime Minister.

PM Modi said Svanidhi Yojana has come as a new ray of hope for the street vendors and hawkers while adding that more than 46 street vendors have availed benefits under the Svanidhi scheme and 25 lakh people have received 2.5 thousand crore rupees.

The Prime Minister said that these vendors are promoting digital transactions and maintaining a very good record of paying back their loans. "Our street vendors are now doing digital transactions and are paying back their loans on time. In a very short time, these vendors have already done over 7 crore digital transactions!"

"Two major states in India - Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh - have provided maximum loans to street vendors. States should compete in this regard as well, further helping street vendors in their respective regions. It will further empower our urban poor," stated PM Modi.

Further talking about the National Automobile Scrappage Policy, PM Modi said this new scrapping policy gives further strength to the campaign of Waste to Wealth, circular economy.

"This policy will also play a big role in reducing pollution from the cities of the country. Its principle is - Reuse, Recycle and Recovery. The government has also laid great emphasis on the use of waste in the construction of roads," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 have been designed to realise the aspiration to make all our cities 'Garbage Free' and 'Water Secure'. (ANI)