PM Modi calls on farmers to reduce pesticide use by 10-15 per cent

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on farmers, asking them to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides by at least 10-15 per cent to protect the fertility of land.

"Farmers, who are food providers, rely on the motherland. In order to save the land, they need to reduce the heavy use of pesticides affecting the fertility of the land. Let the farmers of our land pledge to reduce the use of fertilisers by at least 10-15 per cent," said Prime Minister Modi during his address to the nation from Red Fort on 73rd Independence Day.

Stating that farmers are the focus of the government, he said, "Farmers' income needs to be doubled. There is a need to provide them with optimum price for their produce. They also need to be taken to the international market to boost trade and development of the nation." (ANI)

