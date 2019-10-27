Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI
PM Modi calls on President Kovind, exchanges Diwali greetings

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 22:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind and exchanged Diwali greetings on Sunday.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
Clad in army colours, Modi accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Northern Army Commander Lieutenant-General Ranbir Singh greeted the soldiers and served them sweets on the auspicious occasion.
Modi also exchanged Diwali greetings with the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel at Pathankot Air Force Station. "On the way back from Rajouri, also interacted with air warriors and personnel of the army at Pathankot Air Force Station," tweeted Modi.
The Prime Minister extended Diwali greetings to the citizens in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. (ANI)

Shiv Sena should accept Dy CM post for Aditya Thackeray for 5...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Union Minister and Revolutionary Party of India (RPI) leader Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said the Shiv Sena should accept the post of Deputy Chief Minister for Aditya Thackeray for five years.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 22:37 IST

WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar attends Kali Puja at CM Mamata...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar attended Kali Puja at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence here on Sunday.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 22:03 IST

Rebel MLA Geeta Jain extends support to BJP in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): BJP rebel MLA Geeta Jain met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday and extended her support to the BJP.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 21:44 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Woman complains against husband for marrying second time

Ibrahimpatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): A woman has complained to the police against her husband for marrying second time after meeting a woman on social media platform TikTok.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 21:08 IST

Puducherry CM tweets prayers for rescue of minor trapped in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday tweeted his prayers for the rescue of a minor boy who fell into a borewell in Tamil Nadu's Trichy on Friday and for whom rescue operations are underway.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 21:08 IST

Fire breaks out in tyre godown in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): A fire broke out on Sunday in a tyre godown located near Sushma theatre in the limits of Vanasthalipuram police station in the city.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 20:49 IST

Leaving no stone unturned to modernise forces: PM Modi

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government left no stone unturned to modernise armed forces in the last five years.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 20:33 IST

46 hrs on, operations to rescue toddler who fell into Trichy...

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): More than 46 hours after a two-year-old boy fell into a borewell here, rescue teams are continuing their efforts to pull out the toddler after a brief delay and amidst a downpour.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 20:29 IST

PM Modi condoles death of BJP leader Kamal Sharma

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of former Punjab unit BJP president Kamal Sharma, who passed away on Sunday morning.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:55 IST

Govt not providing jobs to Muslims anyway; AIUDF chief on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Slamming the Assam government over its two-child policy, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday alleged that as the government was anyway not providing jobs to Muslims, they should go ahead and have as many children as they want.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:37 IST

Three days after chopper crash, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh accompanies...

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir), Oct 27 (ANI): Three days after an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv chopper crash-landed in Poonch sector with him on board, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rajouri.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:27 IST

PM Modi calls soldiers his family, extends Diwali greetings

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Extending greetings on the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called soldiers as his family and lauded them for guarding the borders even during festivals.

