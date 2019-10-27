PM Modi calls on President Kovind, exchanges Diwali greetings

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind and exchanged Diwali greetings on Sunday.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Clad in army colours, Modi accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Northern Army Commander Lieutenant-General Ranbir Singh greeted the soldiers and served them sweets on the auspicious occasion.

Modi also exchanged Diwali greetings with the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel at Pathankot Air Force Station. "On the way back from Rajouri, also interacted with air warriors and personnel of the army at Pathankot Air Force Station," tweeted Modi.

The Prime Minister extended Diwali greetings to the citizens in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. (ANI)