PM Modi calls on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

On August 11, Jagdeep Dhankhar was sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Dhankar at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh several many Union ministers were present at Rashtrapati Bhavan to grace the oath-taking ceremony.

Dhankhar was elected as the Vice President on August 6. He secured 74.36 percent, the highest ever votes received in the last six vice presidential elections held since 1997. He defeated the opposition's Margaret Alva to emerge as a winner.

Dhankhar was appointed as the Governor of Bengal in 2019. He resigned from the post on July 17 after his name was announced as the Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

