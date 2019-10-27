PM Modi calls soldiers his family, extends Diwali greetings

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Extending greetings on the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called soldiers as his family and lauded them for guarding the borders even during festivals.

"It is a tradition that people celebrate Diwali with their families. I also decided to celebrate it with my family. I have come here to celebrate it with you. You are my family," Modi said while addressing a gathering of army personnel here.

The Prime Minister said while ordinary people think about their families first, soldiers think about mother India and 130 crore Indians. He said the family is the last priority for security personnel.

"The country and your duty come first in your priority. All other things stand after that. But at the time of the festival, family members want you to celebrate Diwali with them but you keep guarding our borders," he said.

Clad in army colours, the Prime Minister accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Northern Army Commander Lieutenant-General Ranbir Singh greeted the soldiers and served them sweets on the auspicious occasion.

The Prime Minister shared pictures from the celebration with jawans on his social media accounts including Instagram.



Later, Prime Minister Modi also exchanged Diwali greetings with the Indian Air Force personnel at Pathankot Air Force Station.

"On the way back from Rajouri, also interacted with air warriors and personnel of the army at Pathankot Air Force Station," tweeted Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)