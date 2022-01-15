PM Modi calls startups backbone of new India, declares Jan 16 as 'National Startup Day'

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that startups are going to be the backbone of new India and said that January 16 will be celebrated as 'National Startup Day'.

"Start-ups are going to be the backbone of new India. When India completes 100 years of independence, startups will have an important role. Country's innovators are making the country proud globally," the Prime Minister said during his interaction with startups across different sectors..

The Prime Minister also highlighted that India's startup ecosystem is "continuously discovering and improving itself."

"It is in a constant state of learning and changing," the PM added.

"I Congratulate all the startups, all the youth, who are engaged in raising the flag of India in the world of start-ups as it this culture will reach the far-flung parts of the country, " he added.

PM Modi also said, "India's startups are now working in 55 different industries. Five years ago, India didn't have even 500 startups! Today, that number has crossed 60,000."

Believing in the ability and creativity of youth, the Prime Minister said, is the base of development of any nation.

"India, today, believes in its youth and is making policies in line with the same," PM Modi added. (ANI)