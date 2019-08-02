Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (File photo)

PM Modi calls Ukrainian Prez Zelensky, reaffirms readiness to strengthen bilateral relations

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and reaffirmed their readiness to work together in areas of mutual interest that would strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
During the telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Zelensky on his success in the recently held presidential elections of the East European country.
On his part, President Zelensky also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on assuming charge for a second term with a resounding mandate.
Referring to the friendly and cordial relations between India and Ukraine, the two sides noted the satisfactory pace of growth in bilateral trade relations between the two countries.
Prime Minister Modi further underlined India's long-standing cooperation with Ukraine in several areas and emphasised that the presence of a large number of Indian students in various universities across the country further strengthened the people-to-people links.
The boost to these ties and tourism from the direct air-link between Kyiv and Delhi since last year was also noted by Prime Minister Modi.
In April, Zelensky, a former television actor and comedian, was elected to the post after defeating former President Petro Poroshenko by 73.2 per cent majority votes.
Zelensky was best known for playing the role of a schoolteacher in the Ukrainian comedy series, "Servant of the People".
Zelensky's electoral win shows the voters' deep-rooted disappointment in the Ukrainian government, rampant corruption, and a flagging economy. The support for Zelensky was largely seen as a protest vote against Poroshenko, who came to power in the aftermath of the 2013 pro-Western Maidan protests. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 00:08 IST

First LS session will create history, keen to get 36 Bills...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday expressed optimism that the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will create new record in terms of productivity and passage of Bills, and said the government was keen to get all 36 Bills introduced in the Parliame

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:57 IST

Modi Govt ensures no one including MPs, MLAs are spared if they...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Women and Child Development Minister, Smriti Irani on Thursday said the Modi government has ensured that no one including MPs and MLAs will be spared if they are found guilty of committing a crime.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:52 IST

Will make MPs apologise if they ask other members to 'sit down',...

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday took objection to a member from treasury benches telling a Congress leader to sit down during debate on POCSO amendment bill and said if such a comment is repeated he will ask the concerned member to apologise.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:43 IST

Telangana: Hyderabad Police rescues 874 children from child labour

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police has rescued 874 children from child labour this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:43 IST

Central leadership has expelled Kuldeep Singh Sengar from party,...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Thursday said that Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district and accused in Unnao rape case, has been expelled by the central leadership from the party.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:34 IST

Rajya Sabha takes up UAPA Bill, Congress questions provisions

New Delhi (India), August 1 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Thursday took up the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, after rejecting Opposition's demand not to extend the sitting of the Upper House beyond the scheduled time for the passage of the contentious Bill that designates an individual

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:33 IST

Telangana court orders Police to register FIR against Akbaruddin...

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A court here on Thursday directed Karimnagar police to register an FIR against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for making derogatory statements.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:30 IST

Haryana announces Rs 5 crore assistance help to flood-hit Assam

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Haryana government will give Rs 5 crore as assistance to flood-hit Assam, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:27 IST

Hours after SC direction, UP govt gives Rs 25 compensation to...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Hours after the Supreme Court's direction, Uttar Pradesh government gave Rs 25 lakh as compensation to Unnao rape survivor on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:26 IST

BPM conducted in Eastern Ladakh on occasion of 'PLA Day'

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A Ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the occasion of 'PLA Day' was conducted on Thursday at the Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD Meeting Points in Eastern Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:19 IST

TDP leader Gangula Prathap Reddy joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Gangula Prathap Reddy, who had vacated his Nandyal Lok Sabha seat for late prime minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1991, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:17 IST

WB: Kolkata court sentences Nigerian national to 4.5 years...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A Kolkata court on Thursday sentenced a Nigerian national for 4.5 years of imprisonment for cheating a person to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh "using the name of Consul General of France in Kolkata".

Read More
iocl