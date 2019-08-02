PM Modi calls Ukrainian Prez Zelensky, reaffirms readiness to strengthen bilateral relations

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and reaffirmed their readiness to work together in areas of mutual interest that would strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Zelensky on his success in the recently held presidential elections of the East European country.

On his part, President Zelensky also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on assuming charge for a second term with a resounding mandate.

Referring to the friendly and cordial relations between India and Ukraine, the two sides noted the satisfactory pace of growth in bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi further underlined India's long-standing cooperation with Ukraine in several areas and emphasised that the presence of a large number of Indian students in various universities across the country further strengthened the people-to-people links.

The boost to these ties and tourism from the direct air-link between Kyiv and Delhi since last year was also noted by Prime Minister Modi.

In April, Zelensky, a former television actor and comedian, was elected to the post after defeating former President Petro Poroshenko by 73.2 per cent majority votes.

Zelensky was best known for playing the role of a schoolteacher in the Ukrainian comedy series, "Servant of the People".

Zelensky's electoral win shows the voters' deep-rooted disappointment in the Ukrainian government, rampant corruption, and a flagging economy. The support for Zelensky was largely seen as a protest vote against Poroshenko, who came to power in the aftermath of the 2013 pro-Western Maidan protests. (ANI)

