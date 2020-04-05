PM Modi calls up former Presidents, PMs to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called up former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil and discussed issues concerning the COVID-19 crisis. He also called up former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda.

Later, Prime Minister Modi also called up opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, K Chandrashekar Rao, MK Stalin and Parkash Singh Badal to discuss a more coordinated and unified fight against the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held telephonic talks with global leaders such as US President Donald Trump and Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon for a more concerted fight against the deadly virus that, according to the World Health Organisation, has so far taken over 58,620 lives globally. (ANI)