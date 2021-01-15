PM Modi calls up Shripad Naik, enquires about his health

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning called up Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who is currently recuperating at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), on Friday morning and enquired about his health.

Naik's Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Suraj Naik told ANI that the Prime Minister had a short conversation with the Union Minister and told him to take care of his health.

The Union Minister of State for Defence met with an accident near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on Monday. The Minister along with his wife and personal assistant were on their way to Gokarna from Yellapur. His wife Vijaya Naik and the personal assistant died in the accident.

Doctors from the GMCH on Thursday informed that hospitalised Minister's health is better and his general condition is improving. (ANI)