Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaking to ANI in Pune on Monday. Photo/ANI

PM Modi celebrating Diwali with soldiers is an inspiring act for all: Prakash Javadekar

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:46 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, has sent out a message that everyone should celebrate festivals with those who serve us.
Calling it an "inspiring act", Javadekar told ANI, "Every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches out to the soldiers on the border in various front areas. It is a very innovative, and more importantly a very inspiring activity by the Prime Minister. This is a message for all of us that we should celebrate festivals with those who serve us. This is for the sixth year he is celebrating Diwali like this."
He continued, "This not only boosts the morale of the security forces but also gives ethical teaching of working with everybody who makes our lives easy. I am very sure these actions of Prime Minister Modi are changing India rapidly."
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday celebrated Diwali with personnel of Indian Army in Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC).
Clad in Army colours, the Prime Minister, accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Northern Army Commander Lieutenant-General Ranbir Singh greeted the soldiers and served them sweets on the auspicious occasion.
Modi also addressed the soldiers, thanking them for their service and talked about major steps being taken by the government for their welfare.
The Prime Minister also exchanged Diwali greetings with the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel at Pathankot Air Force Station. (ANI)

iocl