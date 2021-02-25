PM Modi chairs 36th PRAGATI interaction; reviews 8 projects worth Rs 44,545 cr

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the 36th PRAGATI meeting, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for 'pro-active governance and timely implementation' of policies involving Central and state governments.

In the meeting, a total of ten agenda items were taken up for review including eight projects worth Rs Rs 44,545 crores, grievance relating to one scheme and one programme.

Among the eight projects, three were from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, two from the Ministry of Railways, one each from the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release.

"These eight projects, with a cumulative cost of about Rs 44,545 crore, pertained to 12 states -- West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Meghalaya," the release said.

The Prime Minister expressed his concerns in delays being observed in the execution of some of the projects, and directed the officials concerned that all pending issues should be resolved in a time-bound manner, and wherever possible, in mission mode.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister reviewed the programme for elimination of single-use plastic.

A review of grievances related to Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana was also taken up. The Prime Minister impressed upon the need to involve people, especially youth through a proper awareness campaign. He also called upon all officials to pay special attention to the quality of roads being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

In the previous 35th PRAGATI interactions, 290 projects having a total cost of about Rs 13.60 lakh crore, along with 51 programmes/schemes and grievances pertaining to 17 different sectors have been reviewed, the release said. (ANI)