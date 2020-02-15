PM Modi chairs CSIR meeting, suggests measures to enhance collaboration in R&D

New Delhi [India] Feb 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) society here and suggested measures to enhance collaboration in research and development.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed the work done by CSIR and appreciated the tasks undertaken and gave his suggestions to chart out a future roadmap, as per an official statement.

"The Prime Minister stressed on the need to develop virtual labs to ensure science reaches all and to attract young students toward science and also suggested measures to enhance collaboration in research and development projects amongst Indians working across the world," it said.

Modi directed the CSIR to focus on real-time social issues like malnutrition and water conservation.

Listing 5G, AI and affordable and long-lasting batteries for renewable energy storage as challenges that scientists need to focus on, the Prime Minister urged the scientific community to work towards improving the quality of life of the common man. (ANI)