PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review COVID-19 containment efforts

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19.

The Prime Minister emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations for chalking out mechanisms to fight the deadly virus, a government release said.

He also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next.

Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19 including the various State Governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with the aviation sector, municipal staff and others, it added.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the nation today at 8 PM during which he is expected to talk about issues related to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.

So far, a total of 169 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. (ANI)