PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Russia-Ukraine crisis

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on the issue.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials.

For the past few days, the Prime Minister has been chairing crucial meetings on the issue.

On Monday the Prime Minister chaired two meetings to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia.

Another meeting was held on Sunday. The Cabinet Committee on Security had met on February 24 in the wake of Russian military actions in Ukraine.

The Centre has ramped up efforts to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine amid heightened tensions.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals. (ANI)