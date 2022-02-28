PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis, says entire govt machinery working round the clock to ensure Indians are safe

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): At the high-level meeting on Monday evening over the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indians there are safe and secure, informed Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

This was the second high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister during the day over the prevailing situation in Ukraine.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Foreign Secretary of India Harsh V Shringla, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, among other senior bureaucrats were present in this meeting.

"PM @narendramodi chaired a high level meet, his second today, to review the ongoing efforts under #OperationGanga to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. PM said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indians there are safe & secure," Bagchi tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Bagchi informed that during the meeting the Prime Minister pointed that the visit of four senior ministers as his 'Special Envoys' to various nations will energize the evacuation efforts.

"Prime Minister pointed that the visit of four senior ministers as his Special Envoys to various nations will energize the evacuation efforts. It is reflective of the priority the Government attaches to this matter," he tweeted.

He also said that the first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine will be dispatched on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister noted that the first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine's borders would be despatched tomorrow," Bagchi said.

"Guided by India's motto of the world being one family, PM @narendramodi stated that India will help people from neighbouring countries and developing countries who are stranded in Ukraine and may seek assistance," he added.

Government sources on Monday said that the 'Special Envoys' including Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine.

On February 24, the Prime Minister chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting in New Delhi on the Ukraine crisis.

The union government under the leadership of the Prime Minister has launched "Operation Ganga" to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

Special flights are being operated by Air India under "Operation Ganga".

Earlier in the day, Bagchi said that India has evacuated over 8,000 nationals since the initial advisories were issued by the country. He also informed that the six evacuation flight have landed in India bringing back around 1400 citizens. (ANI)