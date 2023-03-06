PM Modi chairs meeting to review preparedness for hot weather in upcoming summer

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for hot weather in the upcoming summer season, the official said.

According to the PM office, Modi was briefed about the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast for the next few months and the likelihood of a normal monsoon in the meeting.

Prime Minister said that in a wake of the summer season, separate awareness material should be prepared for different stakeholders including citizens, medical professionals, municipal and panchayat authorities, disaster response teams like firefighters etc.

It was also instructed to incorporate some multimedia lecture sessions in schools to sensitize children on dealing with extreme heat conditions.

Prime Minister said that protocols and dos and don'ts for hot weather should be prepared in accessible formats, and various other modes of publicity like jingles, films, pamphlets etc. should also be prepared and issued.

"He was also briefed about the impact of weather on Rabi crops and the expected yield of major crops. The efforts underway to monitor irrigation water supply, fodder and drinking water were also reviewed. Further, Prime Minister was briefed about the preparedness of states and hospital infrastructure in terms of availability of required supplies and preparedness for emergencies," an official statement from the PM office said on Monday.

PM Modi also asked IMD to issue daily weather forecasts in a manner which can be easily interpreted and disseminated.

It was also discussed that TV news channels, FM radio etc. could spend a few minutes daily to explain the daily weather forecast in a manner which would allow citizens to take necessary precautions.

Prime Minister stressed the need for detailed fire audits of all hospitals and that mock fire drills be done in all hospitals by firefighters.

"The need for a coordinated effort to deal with forest fires was also pointed out. It was discussed that systemic changes should be made to support efforts to prevent and tackle forest fires," the statement said.

Prime Minister instructed that availability of fodder and water in reservoirs should be tracked. Food Corporation of India was asked to prepare to ensure optimal storage of grains in extreme weather conditions.

The Principal Secretary to the PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and other officials attended the meeting. (ANI)