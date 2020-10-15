PM Modi chairs review meeting of research and vaccine deployment ecosystem against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a review meeting of the research and vaccine deployment ecosystem against the COVID-19 pandemic including testing technologies, contact tracing, drugs and therapeutics, etc.

The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan; Member (Health), NITI Aayog; Principal Scientific Advisor; senior scientists; and other officials.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts made by Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers to rise to the COVID-19 challenge and committed to continue government facilitation and support for all such efforts.

Prime Minister Modi stated that regulatory reform was a dynamic process, and experts in every current and emerging domain should be used by the regulator proactively, as many new approaches have emerged.

The Prime Minister took stock of the Health Ministry's comprehensive distribution and delivery mechanism for vaccines. This includes mechanisms for adequate procurement, and technologies for bulk-stockpiling, filling vials for distribution and ensuring effective delivery.

He directed that both serosurveys and testing must be scaled up. He said that the facility to get tested regularly, speedily and inexpensively must be available to all at the earliest.

PM Modi also underscored the need for continuous and rigorous scientific testing and validation of traditional medical treatments. He appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of AYUSH for conducting evidence-based research and providing a reliable solution in this difficult time.

The Prime Minister reiterated the country's resolve to provide cost-effective, easily available and scalable solutions for testing, vaccine and medication, not only for India but for the entire world.

He called for continued vigilance and a high state of preparedness against the pandemic. (ANI)