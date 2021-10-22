PM Modi changes Twitter profile picture to mark 100 cr COVID-19 vaccinations

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday changed the profile picture of his Twitter handle to mark India's landmark achievement of administering more than 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations.

The profile picture of PM Modi read, "Congratulations India-100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered."





Further, the Prime Minister will address the nation at 10 AM on Friday. "PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today," tweeted PMO India.

India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday morning. Several world leaders congratulated India on this achievement.

PM Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude towards COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all others involved in the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, India reported 15,786 fresh COVID-19 infections and 231 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

As far as the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive is concerned, 100.59 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. (ANI)

