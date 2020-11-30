PM Modi, CM Adityanath watch light and sound show on Buddha's teachings at Sarnath archaeological site

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watched a light and sound show on Lord Buddha's legacy and teachings at the Sarnath archaeological site here on Monday.

The Prime Minister also interacted with Buddhist monks there. Accompanied by Adiyanath, Prime Minister Modi visited the Sarnath archaeological site after participating in Dev Deepawali celebrations at the Raj Ghat in Varanasi.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the customary first diya at the Raj Ghat in Varanasi and launched the Dev Deepawali Mahotsav. The Prime Minister was accompanied by CM Adiyanath for the ceremony.

Some 15 lakh diyas were lit up on the ghats of Ganga to mark the beginning of celebrations on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. Classical dancers performed during the occasion.

Dev Deepawali is a function after Deepawali when a large number of lamps are lit on the banks of rivers and other places on Kartik Purnima.

Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Raj Ghat for Dev Deepawali Mahotsav after offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. They also visited the site of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project. Ghats of Varanasi were decorated for Modi's visit. (ANI)