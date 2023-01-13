PM Modi concerned about Joshimath crisis: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the Prime Minister is personally distressed about the land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath.

He further added that the Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is constantly working to bring the situation under control.

"Uttarakhand government is working to find a solution to the issue of land subsidence. The central government is very concerned and is providing all possible assistance to the state. If required, I will visit Joshimath. Yesterday, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt visited the town."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also enquired about the situation in Joshimath over the phone from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Home Minister assured all possible assistance to the Uttarakhand government for Joshimath.



Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday chaired a meeting with all stakeholders on the Joshimath land subsidence issue.

During the meeting, the chief minister interacted with the Army, ITBP, NDRF and scientists from various establishments engaged in landslide investigation, district administration, police and district-level officers associated with essential services at Sunil ITBP camp.

The CM said that the safety of the citizens is our biggest responsibility. He instructed everyone to ensure all arrangements for the safety of the people, a release from the chief minister's office said.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the scientists of various establishments engaged in the investigation of landslides and inquired about the ongoing studies and research into the causes of landslides in Joshimath. During the meeting, scientists informed the chief minister about the investigation so far."I have met with everyone and assured people that state administration is with the people of Joshimath. we will help everyone," CM Pushkar Dhami told the media after the meeting.

He said it is our priority to lay the way forward for those affected while protecting their lives and property, an official statement added.

Later, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with local public representatives and eminent citizens. He asked everyone to work in coordination with the administration in times of disaster.

CM said, that 1.50 lakhs are being given immediately as interim assistance to all those whose houses, shops, and businesses have been affected. (ANI)

