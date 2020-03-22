PM Modi condemns Naxal attack in Sukma, pays tribute to bravehearts

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma and paid tribute to the 17 security personnel of District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF), who lost their lives in the encounter.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said the valour of the Bravehearts will never be forgotten.

"Strongly condemn the Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. My tributes to the security personnel martyred in the attack. Their valour will never be forgotten. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan too expressed his condolences to the kin of the security personnel and expressed anguish over the deaths of soldiers, stating that the culprits will be taught a lesson soon.



A total of 17 security personnel of DRG and STF lost their lives in the encounter with Naxals in Sukma, Chhattisgarh Police said on Sunday.

"Total 17 security personnel (5 Special Task Force, 12 District Reserve Guards) have lost their lives in an encounter in Sukma, yesterday. They were missing and security forces were trying to locate them after an encounter with Naxals," said Chhattisgarh Police.

The 15 paramilitary jawans who were injured, three of them critically, during the encounter were airlifted and brought to a hospital here.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel visited Rama Krishna Hospital in Raipur to meet the security personnel who were injured in the encounter. (ANI)

