PM Modi condoles death of 11 workers killed in Hyderabad fire, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of 11 labourers killed in a fire at a scrap shop in Hyderabad's Bhoiguda area and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a tweet, said, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased."

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has also announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the victims.

As per Gandhi Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Mohan Rao, out of the 12 people present at the scarp warehouse, one person survived.

Rao further informed that although the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, "a short circuit could be the reason for the fire."

Apprising of the incident, Hyderabad District Collector L Sharman told ANI, "The fire incident took place in the morning around 4 am. A team of firefighters arrived immediately and doused the fire. 11 people have died and one had escaped safely from the premises."

Further, the District Collector said that details of the incident would be provided after investigation. (ANI)