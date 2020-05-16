PM Modi condoles death of 24 migrants in UP road accident

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of 24 migrant labourers who were killed earlier today in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.

"The road accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh is extremely tragic. The government acted promptly and is involved in relief work. I express my condolences to the families of those killed in this accident, as well as wish the injured speedy recovery," Prime Minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district. (ANI)