PM Modi condoles death of Amar Singh, says he was an energetic public figure

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences on the death of former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh and said he was an energetic public figure.

"Amar Singhji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends and family. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among leaders who condoled Singh's death.

Birla said Singh will be remembered for his liveliness.

"I express my condolences on the demise of Amar Singhji. He was active in other fields besides politics and made numerous friends. He will always be remembered for his liveliness. My condolences to his family," Birla said in a tweet.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was saddened to know about the passing away Amar Singh.

"He was humorous by nature and was always energetic. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the bereaved family," he said.

Congress general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her sadness. "May Amar Singhji's soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family. I express my condolences to his wife and daughters in this hour of grief," she said.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet that he felt very sad to hear the news of the demise of Amar Singh. "May his soul rest in peace," he said.

Singh, who was a Rajya Sabha MP, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months. He was 64. (ANI)