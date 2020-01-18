PM Modi condoles death of Ashwini Kumar Chopra, says he was a fearless journalist

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of former BJP MP and senior journalist Ashwini Kumar Chopra and said that he would be remembered for his contribution to the media world.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said that he was shocked over the passing away of Chopra, who "worked diligently as a public representative and undertook many community welfare initiatives."

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Ashwini Kumar Chopra Ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to the media world. He worked diligently as a public representative and undertook many community welfare initiatives. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Chopra, who was suffering from cancer, passed away at a hospital in Haryana's Gurugram at the age of 63 earlier today. He was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha from Haryana's Karnal seat.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his sorrow on the demise of the leader.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Ashwini Kumar Chopra, Chief Editor of Punjab Kesari and former MP. He was a fearless journalist, who used to speak out on various issues in the interest of society and the nation. He will always be remembered for his contribution. Om Shanti!," he tweeted.

Expressed his condolences, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said: "Got to know the demise of Ashwini Chopra, former BJP MP and Editor of Punjab Kesari, Delhi. Your life as a skilled politician and successful journalist will continue to guide all of us. God bless the departed soul." (ANI)

