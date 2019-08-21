PM Modi condoles death of former MP CM Babulal Gaur

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur on Wednesday.

The 89-year-old BJP leader passed away at a hospital in Bhopal.

Modi tweeted, "Shri Babulal Gaur Ji served people for decades. From Jana Sangh days, he worked constantly to strengthen our Party. As Minister and CM of Madhya Pradesh, he undertook many efforts to transform the state. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Taking to Twitter, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recalled the contribution made by Gaur in strengthening the party unit in Madhya Pradesh.

Former state chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan described Gaur as a mentor and a man who fought for the rights of the poor, workers and weaker sections.

"From the Goa liberation movement to the emergency period, he fearlessly confronted police lathis. He will remain alive in our hearts as a soldier who fought for truth," he tweeted in Hindi.

BJP leader and Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh said, "Gaur played a key role in strengthening the party in the state."

Gaur, who served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh from August 2004 to November 2005, was admitted to hospital on August 7 in a critical condition after his blood pressure dropped. He was later put on ventilator support.

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared a state mourning for three days. His last rites will be performed with state honours.

Born on June 2, 1930, Gaur was credited with expanding BJP's footholds in the state. He retired from politics in 2018 citing old age. (ANI)