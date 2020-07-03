PM Modi condoles death of Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan accident

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Sikh pilgrims who were killed in an accident in Pakistan.

"Pained by the tragic demise of Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan. My thoughts are with their families and friends in this hour of grief. I pray that those pilgrims injured recover at the earliest," Modi tweeted.

At least 19 Sikh pilgrims were killed and at least 8 people were injured after a passenger bus they were travelling in collided with a passenger train on Friday, reported Pakistani media citing officials.

The coaster was carrying Sikh pilgrims, who were reportedly returning from Nankana Sahib in Punjab, reported Geo News citing rescue officials. The accident took place at a train crossing without a barrier. (ANI)