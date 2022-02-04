PM Modi condoles death of workers due to under-construction building collapse in Pune

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to Twitter to express condolences over the death of workers due to the collapse of an under-construction building in Maharashtra's Pune.

"Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest," PM Modi tweeted.

The structure of an under-construction building in Pune collapsed late at night on Thursday leading to the death of five labourers and injuries to several others, said local police.

"Ten labourers who were working underneath a structure of iron rods got trapped after the structure suddenly collapsed on them," said Sunil Gilbile, Chief Fire Officer.

The primary investigation suggests that the incident happened due to a lack of precautionary measures at the site.

"Five people have died on spot, two are critically injured while three have suffered minor injuries. The primary report suggests that precautionary measures are not in place at this site," said Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune Police.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the reason for the collapse. (ANI)