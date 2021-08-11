PM Modi condoles demise of Ayurvedacharya Dr Balaji Tambe

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Ayurvedacharya Dr Balaji Tambe, who passed away on Tuesday aged 81.

"Dr Balaji Tambe will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth. He was admired for his compassionate nature. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari condoled the demise of Ayurvedacharya and writer Balaji Tambe and said that through his lucid writings and talks he showed the path of an exalted and healthy life to the people of all ages till his last.

"Saddened to know about the demise of Ayurvedacharya Shri Balaji Tambe. He dedicated his entire life to promote and popularise Ayurveda and Yoga. Through his lucid writings and talks he showed the path of an exalted and healthy life to the people of all ages till his last," Governor of Maharashtra said in a tweet.

He further said that like Yoga and Ayurveda, he also strived to spread the knowledge of Bhagwad Gita to the masses.



"May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the loss," Governor of Maharashtra said in a tweet," Governor added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also condoled his death, saying that through Ayurveda and Yoga he was obsessed.

"With Tambe's demise, Ayurveda and the health-promoting personality who guided the balance of diet and thought in daily life have been deprived of time", the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Chief Minister further said he spread Ayurveda in the country and abroad through his quality medicine.

Founder of ''Atmasantulana Village'', a holistic healing centre near Lonavala, Tambe (81) died on Tuesday following a brief illness. (ANI)

