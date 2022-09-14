PM Modi condoles demise of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, the twelfth generation descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.



Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the demise of Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Ji. He was a dynamic and multifaceted personality who worked extensively among people. He made a rich contribution towards Satara's progress. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti."

Bhosale, 75 breathed his last at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday.

"Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, an heir of the Chhatrapati family and former mayor of Satara, passed away at the age of 75. His body will be kept at Adalat Wada in Satara for the last darshan. A heartfelt tribute to respected uncle," said BJP Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle, the nephew of Shivajiraje Bhosale in a Twitter post. (ANI)

