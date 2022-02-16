PM Modi condoles demise of Kannada litterateur Chennaveera Kanavi

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of Kannada litterateur Dr Chennaveera Kanavi.

Dr Kanavi passed away at the age of 94 in a hospital in Dharwad this morning.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said, "Shri Chennaveera Kanavi's sublime poetry and writings have enriched Kannada literature for decades. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Chennaveera Kanavi had received the Sahitya Akademi award for his book 'Jeevadhwani'. Further, he was felicitated with the Rajyotsava Award, Sahitya Bangara Award, Pampa Award, Nrupathunga award and several other awards. (ANI)