PM Modi condoles demise of noted Lavani singer Sulochana Chavan

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of noted Marathi Lavani singer and Padma Shri awardee Sulochana Chavan.

Chavan, 92, breathed her last at her Mumbai residence on Saturday.

"The coming generations will remember Sulochana Tai Chavan for her monumental role in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani. She was also passionate about music and theatre. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.



Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also consoled the demise of Chavan.

"Saddened to hear the demise of Lavani Queen, Sulochanatai Chavan. She mesmerized us with 5,000 Marathi songs and 250 Hindi songs. The Marathi art world will never forget her contribution. From acting in Tamil, Punjabi and Gujarati cinema and performing in Urdu dramas to being the Lavani Queen, her journey is not only astonishing but also inspiring. She was recently honoured with the Padma Shri. I pay my heartfelt tributes to her. Om Shanti," tweeted Fadnavis in Marathi.

Chavan's famous Lavani songs include 'Tuzhya Usala Laagal Kolha' and 'Padarawarti Jartaricha' from the 1965 film 'Malhari Martand', 'Solaawa Varees Dhokyacha'; and 'Kasa Kay Patil Bara Hay Ka?' from 1964 film 'Sawaal Majha Aika!'.

She was conferred the Padma Shri Award by former President Ram Nath Kovind in March this year.

Chavan was also bestowed with the title 'Lavanisamradhni' (Queen of Lavani), in acknowledgement of her illustrious musical career. (ANI)

