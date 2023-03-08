PM Modi condoles demise of renowned scholar Indibor Deuri

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of renowned social scientist and scholar Indibor Deuri.

"Pained by the passing away of Shri Indibor Deuri Ji. He made a rich contribution to the world of literature, culture and education. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting PM Modi.

Deuri passed away on Tuesday morning at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He was 77.



Born in April 27, 1945, he made significant contributions to education and literature in Assam. He was born in Shillong and he began his education there in 1950.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed grief on the demise of Indibor Deuri.

"Saddened to hear of the passing away of prominent thinker, writer Indibor Deuri. This is an irreparable loss. I extend my deepest condolences to bereaved families of Deuri who had a profound impact on our society with his thoughtful writings," the Chief Minister tweeted. (ANI)

