PM Modi condoles demise of renowned Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of well known Telugu poet and lyricist Chembolu Seetharama Sastry popularly known as Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.

The 66-year-old lyricist who was awarded the Padma Shri in the year 2019 passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

"Saddened by the passing away of the outstanding Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. His poetic brilliance and versatility could be seen in several of his works. He made many efforts to popularise Telugu. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also expressed his profound grief and sadness over the demise of Sastry.

Governor Harichandan said Seetharama Sastry had penned over 3000 songs and won the Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist, Nandi Award for Best Lyricist on several occasions and was conferred the Padma Shri award, in recognition of his contribution to the Telugu Film Industry.



The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, according to a statement from the Andhra Pradesh RajBhavan.

Born on May 20, 1955 in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle, the lyricist earned the prefix to his name after writing songs for the 1986 film Sirivennela directed by K Viswanath.

Several members of the Telugu film industry took to twitter to express their condolences.

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati posted on Twitter: "Disheartened to hear that Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu is no more. Deepest condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

Actor Siddharth tweeted: "I was blessed to be blessed by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu. When I was learning Telugu before my first film, he taught me how to read poetry and I thank him for my love for the Telugu language. What a legendary mind. Deepest condolences. RIP Sastry garu."

Music composer S Thaman wrote: "THE LEGEND IS NO MORE. REST IN PEACE #Seetharamasastry gaaru. #RipSirivennellaSeetharamasastry gaaru." (ANI)

