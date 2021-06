New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences on the demise of RSS veteran from Gujarat Amrutbhai Kadiwala.



"Pained on demise of RSS Gujarat Prant leader Amrutbhai Kadiwala. His social contribution shall ever be remembered. Heartfelt prayer for the peace of departed soul....Om shanti," the Prime Minister said in a tweet in Gujarati.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also expressed their condolences. (ANI)