PM Modi condoles demise of UP Minister Kamal Rani

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed condolences to the family of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun, who passed away on Sunday morning due to COVID-19.

"Saddened by the death of the Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Smt. Kamala Rani Varun Ji. Her entire life was devoted to social service. She played an important role in strengthening the BJP in the state. My condolences are with her family and supporters in this hour of grief. peace!," Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP Governor Anandiben Patel also expressed grief over her demise.

Kamal Rani passed away due to coronavirus in Lucknow on Sunday morning. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital.

She served as Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath offered condolences to the family of the late minister and said she "worked efficiently" during her time as the minister. (ANI)

