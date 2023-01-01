PM Modi condoles demise of veteran BJP leader PV Chalapathi Rao

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed sorrow on the demise of veteran BJP leader PV Chalapathi Rao.



The Prime Minister said that Rao would remain a source of inspiration for countless BJP workers.

"Shri PV Chalapathi Rao Garu will be remembered for his outstanding service and patriotic zeal. He will remain a source of inspiration for countless BJP Karyakartas. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

