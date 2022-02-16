PM Modi condoles demise of veteran singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, says 'her melodious renditions will continue to enthral coming generations'

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of veteran Bengali singer Gitashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay and said that it has left our cultural world a lot poorer and her melodious renditions will continue to enthral the coming generations.

"The passing away of Gitashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Ji leaves us all extremely saddened. Our cultural world is a lot poorer. Her melodious renditions will continue to enthral the coming generations. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

While calling her a "queen of melody in Bengal", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of the veteran singer.

In a series of tweets, Mamata said, "Deeply saddened that Geetashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, the queen of melody in Bengal, is no more. Her departure creates an eternal void in our world of music and in the hearts of millions of her followers here and in the diaspora."

Mamata also said that she looked upto the veteran singer as her "elder sister" and it is a "grave personal loss" to her. The Chief Minister paid tributes to the departed soul.

"I used to look upto her as my elder sister and this is a grave personal loss to me. She used to be the moving spirit in our Sangeet Akademi and we had conferred upon her Bangabibhushan( 2011), Sangeet Mahasamman ( 2012) etc," she said.

"We shall continue to pay our tributes to the departed genius," she added.

The iconic Bengali singer passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata. She was admitted here with critical health issues.

Sandhya Mukhopadhyay was conferred with 'Banga Bibhushan', West Bengal's highest civilian award, in 2011. (ANI)