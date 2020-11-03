PM Modi condoles demise of violin maestro TN Krishnan

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of noted violinist TN Krishnan, who passed away in Chennai at the age of 92.



In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi conveyed condolences to Krishnan's family and noted that his demise has left a "big void in the world of music".



"The demise of noted violinist TN Krishnan leaves a big void in the world of music. His works beautifully encapsulated a wide range of emotions and strands of our culture. He was also an outstanding mentor to young musicians. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Krishnan, who breathed his last on Monday evening, was born on October 6, 1926, in Kerala and later settled in Chennai.



He also received many awards like Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Sangeetha Kalanidhi. (ANI)

