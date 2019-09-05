Visuals from the fire-crackers factory in Batala of Gurdaspur district where a fire broke out on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Visuals from the fire-crackers factory in Batala of Gurdaspur district where a fire broke out on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Batala firecracker factory explosion

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of 23 people in a blast that occurred at a firecracker factory in Punjab's Batala city.
Calling the incident "heart-wrenching", the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted, "The tragedy at a firecracker factory in Punjab is heart-wrenching. Deeply anguished due to it. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover at the earliest. Agencies are working on rescue operations at the site of the tragedy."
At least, 23 people have lost their lives while 27 others have suffered injuries in the fire that occurred at a crackers factory in Gurdaspur's Batala city on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, SSP Batala, Opinderjit Singh Ghuman said, "Our forensic team is reaching the site."
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry in the accident and announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the seven severely injured, who were referred to Amritsar Medical College. He has announced Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries.
On Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind too had condoled the death of workers in the explosion. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:37 IST

Clear online content through censor board demands Shiv Sena...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Ramesh Solanki, a member of Shiv Sena IT Cell who has filed a police complaint against Netflix has demanded that the content over the online streaming site should be passed through a censor board.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:27 IST

Meet Ali and Lovely: Kolkata's young gymnasts who took social...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Kolkata-based Mohammad Azajuddin and Jashika Khan - the young gymnasts in a viral TikTok video - have garnered immense praise on social media for their acrobatics, including applause from five-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Nadia Comaneci and Union Spor

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 09:59 IST

20 students hospitalised after eating breakfast in Indore-based school

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Twenty students fell ill allegedly after consuming the breakfast served by the administration of an Indore-based primary school to them on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 09:44 IST

Maharashtra: Water level recedes in Mumbai, NDRF teams on standby

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): While water level has receded in almost all parts of Mumbai, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams have been kept on standby in different parts of the city in view of heavy rainfalls predicted by the meteorological department.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 09:22 IST

UP: TikTok star with 40k followers arrested in robbery cases

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A TikTok star with over 40,000 followers, along with his three accomplices, was arrested by police in connection with robbery cases in Greater Noida city of Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 09:01 IST

UP: Man thrashed by mob over suspicion of child-lifting, rescued...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A man was allegedly thrashed by a mob over suspicion of being a child-lifter in Kanpur's Om Purva area in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:54 IST

Telangana yet to implement new Motor Vehicles Act

Hyderabad [Telangana], Sept 5 (ANI): Provisions of the new Motor Vehicles Act are yet to be implemented in Telangana as the state transport order has not released an order in this regard till date.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:54 IST

Gujarat, Odisha likley to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Gujarat and Odisha for Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:15 IST

President Kovind, PM Modi extend Teachers' Day greetings

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended their greetings to the teaching community on the occasion of Teacher's Day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:43 IST

Action against journalist by Mirzapur DM is unjustified: BJP MLA...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Wednesday stated that Mirzapur District Magistrate's action against the journalist, who exposed the substandard mid-day meal at a primary school is "not justified".

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:43 IST

NRC has made many people foreigners in their own country: Tharoor

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor said here on Wednesday that National Register of Citizens (NRC) has made "many people who have families, careers, properties in India suddenly a foreigner" in their own country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:29 IST

AP Cabinet gives nod for merger of APSRTC with state govt

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday announced a slew of decisions including the merger of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) with the state government, policy to curb sand mafia, financial assistance to those driving their

Read More
iocl