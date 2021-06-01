PM Modi condoles loss of lives in building collapse in UP's Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a building collapse incident that took place here in Varanasi and directed authorities to provide all possible support to the bereaved families.

After taking stock of the situation, he also instructed the officials to provide proper medical care to the injured.



In a tweet, Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, informed that Prime Minister Modi inquired about the incident, assured all help, and extended condolences.

"PM @narendramodi called us this morning and enquired about the building collapse in Varanasi. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and instructed us to provide all possible support to them. He also directed us to provide proper medical care to the injured," he said.

At least two people died and at least six others were injured after an old building near the Kashi Vishwanath Dham collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

