PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Kanpur bus accident

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the Kanpur bus accident.

The PM also wished a speedy recovery to all those injured in the accident.

"Very sad to know about the road accident in Babu Purwa area of Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. Along with this, I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in this accident," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi today.



At least five people have been killed and several injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur on Sunday, informed local police.

"Three cars and many bikes have been destroyed by the bus in the accident. The driver of the bus is absconding. We are looking for him," said Pramod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Kanpur.

"Injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and the probe in the matter has been initiated," the DCP added.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

