PM Modi condoles loss of lives in road accident in Visakhapatnam

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of people in a road accident in Ananthagiri, Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh.

At least four people died and many injured after a tourist bus fell off a hill in Ananthagiri, Visakhapatnam, said police. The tourists were coming from Hyderabad, Telangana. A total of 23 passengers were traveling on the bus when the incident happened.

"Distressed to hear about the accident in Visakhapatnam, AP. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prayers with the injured. May they recover soon: PM @narendramodi," Prime Minister Office (PMO) tweeted. (ANI)

District officials have set up a control room number for enquiries and the rescue operation is underway.

"All the deceased persons were from Hyderabad. The injured have been shifted to the hospital. NDRF team rushed to the spot," said Visakha Rural SP Krishna Rao.

The control room numbers of bus accident enquiry: 08912590102;08912590100. (ANI)