PM Modi congratulates Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on successful launch of Amazonia-1 satellite

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Terming the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C51 as a "historic moment", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

"Congratulations President Jair Bolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51. This is a historic moment in our space cooperation and my felicitations to the scientists of Brazil," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister also congratulated ISRO and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space for the launch.

"Congratulations to NSIL and ISRO on the success of the 1st dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission. This ushers in a new era of Space reforms in the country. 18 co-passengers included four small satellites that showcase dynamism and innovation of our youth," he said in another tweet.

ISRO informed that primary satellite Amazonia-1 successfully separated from PSLV C51. It also said that all co-passenger satellites have been separated from PSLV-C51.

ISRO in its first launch in 2021, launched PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am.

A Brazilian delegation was present at Satish Dhawan Space Centre for the launch. ISRO chief K. Sivan was also present.

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space. The NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc. USA.

Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory.

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51), which is the 53rd mission of PSLV launched Amazonia-1 of Brazil as the primary satellite. A total of 18 Co-passenger satellites were also lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 10:24 am on Sunday.

The 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from the consortium of three Indian academic institutes and One Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL. (ANI)