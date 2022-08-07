PM Modi congratulates Dhankar, says we are proud have 'kisan putra' Vice President

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected India's Vice President and said the country will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom.

Describing Dhankar as 'Kisan Putra', he said the new Vice President has "excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess".

He thanked all those MPs who had voted for Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Vice Presidential election and said he had received resounding support across party lines.

"Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on being elected India's Vice President with resounding support across party lines. I am confident he will be an outstanding Vice President. Our nation will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom," he said in a tweet.

"I thank all those MPs who have voted for Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. At a time when India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to be having a Kisan Putra Vice President who has the excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess," the Prime Minister added.



Dhankhar won the election by 346 votes after defeating Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Piyush Goyal met Dhankhar soon after the victory.

Outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu spoke to his successor over the phone and congratulated him on being elected as the 14th Vice President of India.

"Heartiest congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankar ji on being elected as the fourteenth Vice President of India. The nation will greatly benefit from your vast experience and legal expertise. My best wishes for a successful and fruitful tenure. @jdhankhar1," Naidu said in a tweet. (ANI)

