PM Modi congratulates Finance Minister, her team for 'people-friendly, progressive' budget

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for a 'people-friendly and progressive budget'.

In his remarks after the Union Budget was tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said that the Budget is "full of opportunities for more infrastructure, more investment, more growth, and more jobs."

"This will further open the green job sector. This Budget not only solves the contemporary problems but also ensures a bright future for the youth," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the quest for modernity and technology in every sphere of life through steps such as drones for farmers, Vande Bharat Trains, digital currency, 5G services, national digital health ecosystem will hugely benefit our youth, middle class, poor, Dalit and backward classes.



The Prime Minister stressed that the welfare of the poor is one of the most important aspects of this Budget. "The Budget aims to ensure pucca house, toilet, tap water and gas connection for every poor household. At the same time, the focus is on modern Internet connectivity also," said PM Modi.

PM Modi mentioned that for the first time in the country, 'Parvatmala' scheme is being started in regions like Himachal, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and the North East. This scheme will create a modern system of transportation in the hilly areas, he said.

The Prime Minister further said that along with the cleaning of Ganga, which is the centre of faith of millions of Indians, the Government will encourage natural farming on the banks of the river in five states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. This is a significant step for the welfare of the farmers and this will also help in making Ganga chemical-free, he added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha today.

The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

