PM Modi congratulates Kejriwal for taking oath as Delhi CM, wishes him a fruitful tenure

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for taking oath as Delhi Chief Minister.

"I congratulate Shri Arvind Kejriwal on taking oath as Delhi's CM earlier today. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure," Modi tweeted.

Responding to the Prime Minister's tweet, Kejriwal said: "Thank you for the warm wishes sir. I wish you could come today, but I understand you were busy. We must now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians"

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Kejriwal on Sunday sought blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop the national capital.

"I had sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for this event. He could not come. Maybe he is busy at some other event. But through this platform, I want to take blessings from the Prime Minister ji and the Central government to develop Delhi and take it forward," said Kejriwal while addressing a gathering at Ramlila Maidan.

Kejriwal was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The AAP nearly repeated its 2015 performance in the elections, sweeping the Assembly polls winning 62 seats in 70-member Assembly. (ANI)

